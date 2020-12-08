Thefts
Blount County
• Stevenson E. Cardwell, West Hill Avenue, Friendsville, reported at 10:32 a.m. Dec. 7 that, sometime between Nov. 27 and Dec. 5., someone broke into his 2000 Ford F-150 truck and stole a SCT Model X4 diesel programmer. The total value of the programmer was $500.
Maryville
• A loss prevention employee at Target, 800 Watkins Road, Maryville, reported at noon Dec. 2 that a woman stole several items from the store on multiple separate occasions. The total value of the items was $1,359.96.
