Thefts
Blount County
• Lindsey L. Hawkins, Blockhouse Road, Maryville, reported at 4:26 p.m. Feb. 1 that someone stole a $250 handgun and $50 safe from her residence.
Maryville
• Joseph Brent Painter, Knoxville, reported at 3:39 p.m. Feb. 1 that someone broke into his work van while it was parked at Blount Memorial Hospital, 907 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville, and stole a $300 pressure washer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.