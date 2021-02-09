Thefts
Alcoa
• An employee at RAS Logistics, Northpark Boulevard, Alcoa, reported at 1:39 p.m. Feb. 5 that someone stole $30,000 worth of appliances by claiming to be with an appliance company.
• Arthur Gray, Meadowlake Circle, Seymour, reported at 12:17 p.m. Feb. 5 that someone stole a $400 wood burning fire insert from a Vista Road, Alcoa, residence at which he was working.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.