Thefts
Blount County
• Dakota C. Brewer, McArthur Road, Maryville, reported at 7:25 p.m. Feb. 15 that someone broke into his outbuilding and stole $7,800 worth of tools.
• Roy M. Ruppert, Loudon, reported at 2:19 p.m. Feb. 12 that someone stole his $2,000 custom-built trailer from land he owns on Quarry Road, Louisville.
• Charles B. Coughlin, Evansville, Indiana, reported at 4:02 p.m. Feb. 12 that someone stole $1,600 worth of personal belongings from a local cabin he owns.
Alcoa
• Edward E. Carmichael, Knoxville, reported at 3:18 p.m. Feb. 15 that someone stole his $2,275 box trailer.
• An employee at Domino's, 2535 E. Broadway Ave., Maryville, reported at 11:19 p.m. Feb. 15 that a man gave her a fraudulent $20 bill for a tip and took back $13 in change.
