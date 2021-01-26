Thefts
Blount County
• Stephen J. Sutton, Lenoir City, reported at 10:12 a.m. Jan. 25 that someone stole $2,208.32 worth of power tools from his mother's shed on William Blount Drive in Maryville.
• Stella Smelcer, Farris Road, Maryville, reported at 8:09 a.m. Jan. 25 that someone stole about $176 worth of vehicle parts from a 2004 Dodge Durango and, while driving away, caused between $400-$500 worth of damage to her property's front yard.
