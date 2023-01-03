• Scott K. Knight, Guadal Canal Drive, Maryville, reported at 3:32 p.m. Dec. 31 that someone had taken his silver 2018 Nissan Altima worth $18,000 from his home. The vehicle was found later that day at Target, 8040 Ray Mears Boulevard, Knoxville.
• Dylan A. Welch, Wilkinson Pike, Maryville, reported at 6:26 p.m. Dec. 29 that someone had entered his house and stolen his black Smith and Wesson M&P 15 rifle worth $900 from a rack on the wall.
Maryville
• Wilma A. Hayes, Pea Ridge Road, Maryville, reported at 12:28 p.m. Jan. 2 that someone had stolen items from vehicles belonging to her and Deborah Northup, Heather Glen Drive, Maryville. Several car windows were also broken. The total loss was estimated at $500, but no estimated damages were given.
• A representative of Anytime Towing Recovery, 135 Cimarron St., Maryville, reported at 4:44 p.m. Dec. 31 that someone had broken into the company's impound lot and taken three vehicles impounded from Atchley Apartments, 100 Atchley Dr., Maryville. The three vehicles, a silver 2012 Ford Fusion, a blue 2005 Honda Element and a black 2009 Chevrolet Malibu, are worth a combined value of $19,000. Knox County Sheriff's deputies later recovered the Malibu at Dollar General, 3220 E. Governor John Sevier Highway, Maryville.
• Employees at El Jimador Mexican Restaurant, 1705 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville, reported at 9:50 p.m. Dec. 30 that three people had left without paying for $101.32 of food.
Alcoa
• Taylor Christian Sartain, Maryville, reported at 7:12 p.m. Dec. 31 that someone had taken $60 of food from her car when it was parked at EZ Stop, 2028 E. Hunt Rd., Alcoa.
• Employees at Walmart, 1030 Hunter's Crossing Dr., Alcoa, reported at 10:57 a.m. Jan. 2 that someone had taken $159.20 in trading cards from the store without paying.
