Thefts
Maryville
• Jimmy Walker, Melissa Lane, Maryville, reported at 2:14 p.m. Jan. 4 that someone stole a tub box containing miscellaneous tools from his Dodge Ram truck while he was shopping at Home Depot, 943 Foothills Mall Drive, Maryville. The total value of the stolen items was $476.
• Abigail Jane Harp, Summer Drive, Friendsville, reported at 3:56 a.m. Jan. 2 that someone stole her left-behind Apple EarPods from the check-in counter at Workout Anytime, 141 Foothills Mall Drive, Maryville.
