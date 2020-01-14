Maryville, TN (37804)

Today

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Near record high temperatures. High 68F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Low 48F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.