Theft
Maryville
• Gabriel Laughing, Lincolnshire Drive, Maryville, reported at 12:57 p.m. Jan. 13 that his wallet was taken from the center console of his car outside his home. The man noticed that his passenger side door was open. He also noticed the passenger door's locking mechanism was pulled out. An officer determined there were no signs of forced entry.
• Riccardo Francis Falco, Daventry Drive, Maryville, reported at 8:12 a.m. Jan. 13 that two USB backup drives were missing from the center console of his vehicle. The car was parked in his driveway, and there were no signs of forced entry. The total estimated loss was $309.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.