Thefts
Maryville
• A loss prevention specialist at Food City, West Broadway Avenue, Maryville, reported at 3:03 p.m. June 29 that a man and woman took several bags of merchandise past all points of sale. Both people were viewed on video surveillance and are known to local law enforcement through prior interactions and were identified through their driver's license photos. Warrants were filed for both people.
• Crystal Hornsby, Atchley Apartments, Maryville, reported at 1:38 p.m. June 29 that two televisions, one guitar and one guitar case and credit card information were stolen from her apartment. The approximate value of the stolen merchandise is $1,499, and $230 worth of hotel rooms were charged to her credit card.
• Lynn's Discount in Foothills Mall, Maryville, reported at 1:22 p.m. June 29 that somebody pried open the change holders on multiple machines in the arcade. It is suspected that the unknown individuals used a pry bar or a screwdriver to get the doors open.
Alcoa
• Joseph Novkov reported at 6:30 p.m. June 29 that several items had been stolen from his car that was parked at Doug Justice Auto Center, Mimosa Heights, Alcoa. Among the stolen items were the radio system, AC/heating unit, several buttons and a Tennessee hitch and black spoiler. The value of the stolen items was estimated at $1,500.
• Reuben Gibson, Speedwell, Tennessee, reported at 11:10 a.m. June 29 that $20 cash and $360 worth of John Deere gear box parts were stolen from his unlocked car.
