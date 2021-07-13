Thefts
Maryville
• Michael Bernard Reed, Sweetwater, reported at 3 p.m. July 12 that a tenant at a group home had both his Visa and unemployment debit cards stolen, and unauthorized charges also were made to his PayPal account, but were blocked.
Maryville
