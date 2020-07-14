Thefts
Alcoa
• An employee at U-Haul, 3699 Airport Highway, Alcoa, reported at 3:54 p.m. July 13 that a woman rented a 2017 Ford box truck bearing Arizona registration plates on June 10 and did not return the vehicle, valued at $45,000, the next day when it was due.
• Duane Donald Wilson, Cambridge Road, Walland, reported at 3:35 p.m. July 13 that someone busted the rear window of his rental house, entered the residence and stole a DEWALT mechanical drill, four batteries and a battery charger — all valued at around $400. Given the house was being remodeled and other tools had not been stolen, it was reported that someone may have been squatting in the house.
Maryville
• An employee at Foothills Car Wash, 837 Foothills Mall Drive, Maryville, reported at 8:59 a.m. July 13 that someone busted in the business' 12-foot-by-12-foot glass doors — valued at $300 — and stole a 5-gallon bucket containing $1,000 in quarters. The total amount of cash reported stolen was $1,005.
• An employee at Alloy Fasteners Inc., 1217 Middlesettlements Road, Maryville, reported at 8:34 a.m. July 13 that a catalytic converter was cut off one of the business’ vans in its parking lot sometime between Thursday and Monday morning. The converter and its replacement costs were valued at $800.
• An employee at Five Star Auto, 311 S. Old Glory Road, Maryville, reported at 4:54 p.m. July 13 that someone purchased two vehicles — a black 2015 Toyota Venza and a silver 2016 Hyundai Elantra — over the phone before picking them up through a private transportation company. It then was discovered that the credit card used to make the purchases was fake. The Toyota Venza was valued at $17,021.44, and the Hyundai Elantra $9,928.
Blount County
• Shane Williams, Kodak, reported at 3:57 p.m. July 13 that someone stole a car while it was parked at a home where he was doing odd jobs. The car's estimated value was between $1,000 and $10,000.
