Thefts
Alcoa
• Emily Kenney, Duncan Station Road, Alcoa, reported at 7:42 p.m. July 26 that her RING door camera captured a person taking a package from in front of her door; it contained essential oils valued at $120. The suspect was identified as a juvenile male that lives in the same building. The package was discovered and found to be damaged. The juvenile's mother has offered to pay for the package.
