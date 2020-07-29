Theft
Maryville
• Larry Butler, Chesterfield Drive, Maryville, reported at 9 a.m. July 28 that the catalytic converter of his 2012 Nissan van that he uses for his business, A&A Pools, 301 Ellis Ave,, Maryville, was missing. He also noticed the catalytic converter of his 2005 Chevrolet also was missing. The value of the stolen vehicle parts is $3,750.
• Heather Hawkins, Sevierville Road, Maryville, reported at 1:20 p.m. July 28 that her daughter's Maryville boyfriend stole a laptop and iPhone from her residence on July 26 when he came to pick up some personal items. The approximate value of the stolen items is $600.
