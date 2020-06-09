Thefts
Blount County
• Marilyn M. Willocks, Manassas Drive, Maryville, reported at 12:26 p.m. June 8 that someone broke into her home and stole jewelry and a firearm valued in total at more than $6,000.
• Josephine M. Hand, Amy Renee Way, Maryville, reported at 11:52 p.m. June 8 that someone stole her son's bike valued at $90.
Maryville
• An employee at Auto Excellence, 113 Fairview Drive, Maryville, reported at 8:40 a.m. June 8 that someone ransacked his vehicle at the repair shop and stole $25 in change, $40 worth of CDs and a $50 Swiss Army watch.
• An employee at Rural King, 945 McCammon Ave., Maryville, reported at 5:43 p.m. June 8 that someone left the store without paying for a pair of cowboy boots valued at about $160.
• April D. Ellison, Binfield Road, Maryville, reported at 5:17 p.m. June 8 that someone stole her credit card from her truck and fraudulently used it at Exxon Gas, 1764 W. Broadway Ave., Maryville, before completing other transactions in Chattanooga. Ellison has since placed a freeze on the card.
