Thefts
Blount County
• David L. Mullins, Knoxville, reported at 11:18 a.m. June 14 that someone stole a $500 paddle boat from his boat dock in Louisville.
• Joshua M. Sullivan, Kenner Road, Seymour, reported at 9:37 a.m. June 14 that someone stole a $250 YETI cooler, $20 wallet containing his driver's license and $130 cash from his vehicle while it was parked at his residence.
• Tonya L. Franks, Kian Court, Maryville, reported at 10:20 a.m. June 14 that someone stole an $800 truck, as well as a $200 battery from another vehicle.
• An employee of Novartis Services in New Jersey reported at 9:53 a.m. June 8 that the organization repeatedly tried to get a terminated employee, who reportedly had been renting an Airbnb on Colonial Harbor Drive in Louisville, to return a company-owned vehicle, but the employee hasn't done so.
Alcoa
• An employee of Auto-Chlor System, 3283 Northpark Blvd., Alcoa, reported at 2:36 p.m. June 14 that someone stole the tag off of a vehicle in the company's parking lot.
• Timothy Steven Dennis, Knoxville, reported at 3:41 p.m. June 14 that someone stole his 2021 Kia vehicle while it was parked at Hunter's Crossing.
