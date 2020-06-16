Thefts
Alcoa
• An employee at the Tennessee Department of Transportation, 1022 McAmmon Ave., Maryville, reported at 11:08 p.m. June 15 that three Stihl weed trimmers — each valued at $244.16 for a $732.48 total — were missing from a work truck parked in the lower lot.
• An employee at Walmart, 1030 Hunters Crossing Drive, Alcoa, reported at 11:37 p.m. June 15 that someone placed four items in a shopping cart and attempted to return them at the customer service counter. His refund was denied, and he headed for the exit. Associates attempted to stop the man, and he fled in a gray Chevrolet truck.
• Michael Ottwell, West Newcomen Street, Alcoa, reported at 7:49 p.m. June 15 that someone stole the tag, valued at $22, off his wife’s motorcycle in the front yard of their home.
