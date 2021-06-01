Thefts
Blount County
• Patricia C. Day, Elsborn Ridge Road, Maryville, reported at 8:41 p.m. May 28 that someone stole the $300 catalytic converter from her daughter's vehicle.
• Lonna R. Treadway, Lafollette Drive, Maryville, reported at 1:27 p.m. May 28 that someone stole $3,310 worth of items from her detached garage.
• Theodore T. Finger, Big Valley Boulevard, Townsend, reported at 10:41 a.m. May 28 that someone stole $196 and 12 suboxone strips from his residence.
• Scott L. Harmon, Pink Hatcher Lane, Louisville, reported at 8:14 a.m. May 28 that someone stole $1,527 worth of items from his truck.
• Andre L. Prigmore, Manor Way, Louisville, reported at 10:54 a.m. May 31 that someone ransacked a 2000 block residence on East Old Topside Road and stole a $400 chest and $100 worth of wire.
