Thefts
Maryville
• Van David Jennings, Fred Jennings Road, Walland, reported at 7:46 a.m. June 22 that items owned by Daniel R. Potter, Knoxville, were stolen from a construction site at 456 Hollands Springs Drive, Maryville. Jennings arrived that morning to find one of the latches on the rear doors of a utility trailer open and the locking mechanism to the door broken. Power tools, valued at $4,150, were missing from the trailer.
