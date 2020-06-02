Thefts
Alcoa
• Steven J. Butner, Dalton Street, Alcoa, reported at 3:58 p.m. June 1 that someone stole his 2001 Lincoln LLS parked in front of his residence the night of May 27.
• Stephen M. Hays, Mountain View Avenue, Maryville, reported at 4:03 p.m. May 31 that someone stole a motorcycle his brother had parked alongside Airport Highway on May 23. The bike was having mechanical problems, Hays said, and when they went to pick it up on May 31, it was gone. Hays said neither the Blount County Sheriff’s Office or the Tennessee Department of Transportation had towed the motorcycle.
• Grace Levite White, 39, Airway Ridge Road, Louisville, was cited at 12:31 p.m. May 31 and charged with shoplifting after a loss prevention employee at Walmart, Hunters Crossing Drive, reported she put a box of earrings in her purse, took items out of a vehicle wax cleaning kit and then left the store only having scanned some items. The value of the items stolen was $35.88.
• Tara Cody Miller, 36, Adkins Way, Louisville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 9:33 p.m. May 30 and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia after they found two glass pipes, two straws, one scale and five metal caps with white residue and 33 syringes in a car driven by a man pulled over for running a red light.
Maryville
• An employee at Commercial Cutting Equipment, 801 E. Broadway Ave., Maryville, reported at 8:19 p.m. June 1 that a Honda push mower — owned by Kyle McDonald Pickle, 29, Big Springs Road, Maryville — was stolen the night before. Pickle was a customer who had left his mower there for repairs. The employee reported the theft was captured on security footage, in which two people can be seen pulling up to the business in a dark-colored, small pickup truck. One of them then got out of the vehicle, cut through the fence, pulled Pickle's mower — valued at $300 — through the hole and loaded it into the back of the truck before fleeing. The repair cost for the vandalized fence is estimated at $500.
• An employee at Rural King, 945 McCammon Ave., Maryville, reported at 7:58 a.m. June 1 that the back fence of the business was cut and a Husqvarna push mower — valued at $379.99 — stolen the night before. The repair cost for the vandalized fence is estimated at $59.
Blount County
• Kindell N. West, Powell, reported at 12:19 p.m. June 1 that someone stole several items worth a total $1,200 from her car.
• Angela A. Pass, Headrick View Drive, Maryville, reported at 4:05 p.m. June 1 that someone stole several "sentimental" items from her home, valued at a total $2,700.
