Thefts
Alcoa
• Diana Stevenson, Dalton Street, Alcoa, reported at 2:42 p.m. June 4 that two bicycles valued at $1,000 were stolen from her front yard.
• A loss prevention employee at Walmart, 1030 Hunters Crossing Drive, Alcoa, reported at 3:25 p.m. June 4 that someone shoplifted $211.53 worth of merchandise.
Blount County
• Kelly D. Touchstone, Pinedale Street, Maryville, reported at 10:35 p.m. June 7 that someone stole a cap, mask, visor and hair care products valued at a total $29.
• Harold L. Boring, Murphy Road, Maryville, reported at 10:20 a.m. June 5 that someone stole two chain saws, a weed cutter, a gas can, gasoline, a generator and a pressure washer, valued at a total of nearly $2,000.
