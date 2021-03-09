Thefts
Maryville
• John Mose Millsaps, Old Niles Ferry Road, reported at 3:47 p.m. March 8 that someone broke into a shed in his back yard and stole 200-300 tools valued at more than $3,100. He said most of these were etched with his initials.
Blount County
• Nicholas A. Wardley, Oakdale Street, Maryville, reported at 5:19 p.m. March 6 that someone withdrew $529 from his mother's bank account. Her food stamp debit card and Social Security benefits card also were missing.
• Matthew L. McKee, Williamson Chapel Road, Maryville, reported at 7:26 a.m. March 8 that someone stole two trailers, a lawnmower, storage rack and two locks from McKee Outdoors, 5221 U.S. Highway 411. The total value of the stolen items was $16,720.
