Thefts
Alcoa
• An employee at Airport Auto Sales, 3419 Alcoa Highway, Alcoa, reported at 1:38 p.m. March 22 that someone stole the dealer tag off a vehicle while a customer was test-driving it.
Maryville
• Harold S. Sharp, Camellia Trace Drive, Maryville, reported at 6:13 a.m. March 22 that someone stole his girlfriend's 2013 Ford Focus, valued at $5,000, while he had it parked at Weigel's, 2105 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville. Sharp left the vehicle running with the keys inside, an incident report states.
