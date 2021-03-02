Thefts
Blount County
• Ladonda K. Harold, Beatress Circle, Rockford, reported at 11:06 a.m. March 1 that someone stole her iPad and laptop, with a total value of $921.76.
• Druecilla H. Murrell, North Old Grey Ridge Road, Maryville, reported at 12:47 p.m. that someone stole $1,140 worth of items from her house.
• Troy D. Cooper, Hillvale Road, Louisville, reported at 9:10 p.m. Feb. 28 that someone stole his 2004 Mitsubishi Galant, valued at $3,000. The vehicle was recovered by the Knox County Sheriff's Office.
