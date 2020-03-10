Thefts
Maryville
• William Clackum, Rugby Place, Maryville, reported at 3:23 p.m. March 9 that someone stole his 9mm Tuarus PT111 handgun from the center console of his unlocked vehicle. He also reported the same gun was stolen last summer in a similar fashion.
Alcoa
• Kate Childs, Hoopes Street, Alcoa, reported at 2:18 p.m. March 7 that her purse was missing, and that it likely was taken from the back of her car. The purse contained $40 and a checkbook.
• Brittany Blizzard, East Hunt Road, Alcoa, reported at 8:12 a.m. March 6 that her purse was taken from her car. The purse contained $250 in cash, three debit cards and her license.
• Nathaniel Mitchell, Airway Ridge Road, Louisville, reported at 8:59 a.m. March 6 that a metal tin containing loose change was stolen from the glove box of his vehicle. His wallet, with $250 in cash, debit card and driver's license, also was missing.
