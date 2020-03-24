Thefts
Maryville
• An employee at Rural King reported at 12:10 p.m. March 22 that a man and woman had stolen a ½-inch socket and a pair of men's jeans. The man walked out of the store wearing the jeans, according to the employee.
• Adele Miller, Ravencrest Drive, Maryville, reported at 7:55 a.m. March 21 that someone stole her purse while she was at the checkout line at Food City, West Broadway Avenue.
• Tyler Nelson, Charleston Lane, Maryville, reported at 12:34 p.m. March 24 that jewelry was stolen from his late mother's house. The total estimated loss was $10,380.
Blount County
• Rebecca McClanahan, Cloyds Church Road, Greenback, reported at 4:11 p.m. March 22 that the generator in her outbuilding had been stolen. The generator was valued at $1,200.
• Brenda Gibbs, Big Springs Road, Maryville, reported at 8:04 a.m. March 21 that someone had stolen a disco ball, two cordless microphones and a remote for a CAVS machine from the venue she rents at Alnwick Community Center. The items were valued at $2,000.
• Henry Davis, Butterfly Hollow Road, Maryville, reported at 2:20 p.m. March 7 that someone had stolen his 1991 David Brown tractor. In doing so, the perpetrator damaged the entry gate into the barn. The items were valued at $7,660.
• Zachary Grant, Miser Station Road, Louisville, reported at 9:53 a.m. March 2 that someone had stolen his Ruger 380 LCP semi-automatic pistol and one magazine full of 380 rounds. The items were valued at $259.
