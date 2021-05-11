Thefts
Blount County
• Anne M. Stubee, Butterfly Gap Loop, Maryville, reported at 1:23 p.m. May 10 that someone stole the $30 license plate on her vehicle and replaced it with another one.
• Margaret A. Stinnett, Azalea Drive, Maryville, reported at 7:54 a.m. May 10 that someone stole a $2,500 generator she rented from Anderson Party Rental, 425 Marilyn Lane, Alcoa.
