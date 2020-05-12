Thefts
Alcoa
• Sandy Knippen, Regal Tower, Maryville, reported at 3:13 p.m. May 11 that she dropped her wallet — containing her driver’s license, Social Security card, a Visa card and insurance cards as well as $1 in cash — on May 9 in the parking lot of Lowe's, 1098 Hunters Crossing Drive.
Blount County
• Callie Homeier, Ratledge Road, Friendsville, reported at 8 p.m. May 11 that someone stole two packages from her residence. The packages contained two Apple Watches valued at $875.
• Justin Chambers, Guadal Canal Drive, Maryville, reported at 7:59 p.m. May 9 that someone stole his 1999 Polaris 335 Sport. The total value of the ATV is $600.
• Donny Duncan, Sevierville Road, Maryville, reported at 6:12 p.m. May 9 that someone stole his trailer and several other items, including a tool, toolbox and chain, from his outbuilding. The total value of the items is $2,270.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.