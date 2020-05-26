Thefts
Maryville
• A loss prevention employee at Target, 800 Watkins Road, Maryville, reported at 2:03 p.m. May 22 that someone switched barcodes on items before checking out with $1,629.94 worth of merchandise.
• A loss prevention employee at Target, 800 Watkins Road, Maryville, reported at 3:23 p.m. May 25 that someone switched the barcode on an item before checking out with $120 worth of merchandise.
Blount County
• A loss prevention employee at Big Al's Market, 3108 Ralph Phelps Road, reported at 5:17 p.m. May 23 that someone stole a fishing rod after purchasing a cheaper rod earlier. The alleged suspect claimed the rod purchased was broken before throwing it at the employee, taking another rod, and exiting the store. The total cost of the stolen item was $34.99.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.