Thefts
Maryville
• Brelicain Granados, Knoxville, reported at 2 p.m. Nov. 15 that between Nov. 2 and Nov. 4, two of his tools were taken from Blount Memorial Hospital, 907 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway. He said that while he was working on a construction project, his tools were kept in an area requiring key access, but he first noticed an impact drill missing and then a screw gun and charger. The tools are valued at $190.
• James T. Green III, Landau Drive, Maryville, reported at 5:09 p.m. Nov. 12 that he allowed someone who first contacted him through Facebook to test drive a gray 2006 Nissan Altima that was for sale, and the man never came back. The vehicle is valued at $2,000.
• Nora Ella Lewis Penson, Karina Circle, Maryville, reported at 1:50 p.m. Nov. 12 that she noticed two items missing while moving from her residence; they were a dark pink .38-caliber Taurus handgun, valued at $370, and a yellow gold ring with 18 small sapphires, three large blue sapphires and 12 small diamonds, valued at $2,000.
