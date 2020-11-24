Thefts
Maryville
• A loss prevention employee at Walmart, 2410 U.S. Highway 411 S., reported at 4:14 p.m. Nov. 23 that, after another employee accidentally left $20 at a self-checkout kiosk, two men who were contracted by the store for renovation work grabbed the money and split it between themselves. The store manager said the employee would be reimbursed for the money, and the employee said she did not wish to pursue criminal charges, an incident report states.
