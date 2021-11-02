Thefts
Alcoa
• An employee of Second Harvest Food Bank, Harvest Lane, Maryville, reported at 11:08 a.m. Nov. 1 that three males trespassed onto the property on Oct. 25 around 5 a.m., and while two of them looked through two Second Harvest Food Bank trucks, one stole mail from inside the mailbox. It was unknown at the time of report whether anything was stolen from the trucks or what was contained in the stolen mail.
Blount County
• Debra Whitehead reported at 10:40 a.m. Nov. 1 that she paid someone for a new HVAC unit, but it was never installed. She said she gave the person a check for $2,200 on Sept. 10, and they cashed it the same day. Two weeks later she contacted the person and he said the unit was in stock now and he would be ordering it. One week later she contacted him again, and he said he would be installing the unit the following week. On Oct. 18, Whitehead said he was working another job and would install it afterward, but she never heard anything from him again or was able to get in touch. The report states that the same person has other reports regarding similar incidents.
