Thefts
Alcoa
• An employee at Hayes Alignment, 2709 N. Wright Road, Alcoa, reported at 3:52 p.m. Oct. 30 that someone cut two catalytic converters from a 2005 Ford F-150 King Ranch.
• Brian L. Malone, Kingston, reported at 9:48 a.m. Oct. 31 that the registration from his vehicle was missing after it was sitting on the vehicle while he was at Budget Inn, 2972 Alcoa Highway, Alcoa.
