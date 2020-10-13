Thefts
Maryville
• Martha N. Amburn, South Everett High Road, Maryville, reported at 12:37 p.m. Oct. 12 that someone stole two credit cards from her and made four charges totaling $772.02 at Home Depot, 943 Foothills Mall Drive, Maryville. There were also charges made at Lowe's, 1098 Hunters Crossing Drive, Alcoa, an incident report states.
• John C. Sosebee, Madison Avenue, Maryville, reported at 4:06 p.m. Oct. 12 that someone stole a children's Mongoose BMX bike from his front yard. The theft took place at approximately 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Oct. 12, an incident reports. The total value of the bike was $50.
• Heather Walsh, Young Avenue, Maryville, reported at 10:56 p.m. Oct. 12 that someone stole a television, laptop, vacuum cleaner and multiple pieces of jewelry from her residence. The total value of the items was approximately $3,400.
• An employee at Treasure's Jewelers, 177 Foothills Mall Drive, Maryville, reported at 1:46 p.m. Oct. 12 that someone stole a diamond ring from the store. The total value of the ring was $8,369.
