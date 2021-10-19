Thefts
Alcoa
• Frederick E. Dearing reported at 10:07 Oct. 18 that someone stole an AR-15 and backpack with survival equipment from his vehicle while it was parked at Taco Bell, 297 S. Calderwood St. He reported that a rock was in the back seat and the back window was shattered.
Maryville
• Sonya Lovingood reported at 10:16 a.m. Oct. 18 that someone stole her debit card and used it to buy $946.01 worth of goods in the Foothills Mall Drive and U.S. Highway 411 area.
