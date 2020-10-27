Thefts
Blount County
• Fort Loudoun Electric, 116 Tellico Port Road, Vonore, reported at 1:40 p.m. Oct. 26 that a resident of Disco Loop Road, Friendsville, was stealing power. A deputy saw an electric meter had been tampered with, and welding and jumper cables had been installed to bypass the meter and connect directly with the power lines, an incident report states. A company employee reported seeing a man and woman get into a green Blazer and leave the site, and the employee said the cables were attached to the power lines initially, but he believed the man and woman disconnected the power lines after seeing him in a vehicle. The total value of the tampering fees and theft of services was $609.
