Thefts
Blount County
• Jesse F. Edwards, Kenmark Drive, Maryville, reported at 10:22 a.m. Oct. 5 that someone burglarized his Ford F-150 and enclosed trailer, stealing seven chain saws, a pole saw and a rope. The total value of the items was $5,989.
Maryville
• David Sheldon Johnson, Bloomfield Circle, Maryville, reported at 12:05 a.m. Oct. 6 that someone stole the exhaust on his 2013 Toyota Tundra. An officer found multiple saw blades lying underneath it and that the catalytic converters had been removed from the vehicle, with the rest of the exhaust left in place, an incident report states.
