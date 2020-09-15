Thefts
Blount County
• Ronald G. Seymour, Cloyds Church Road, Greenback, reported at 11:49 a.m. Sept. 14 that someone broke into his house and stole his daughter's wallet, which included a $1,200 stimulus check and her driver's license and Social Security card. He said his door was kicked in and his desk drawer rummaged through, an incident report states. The total value of the items stolen was $1,220.
• Vincent Centaur, Howard Street, Maryville, reported at 8:57 a.m. Sept. 14 that someone stole his box trailer from his front lawn and damaged a Craftsman lock that was on the trailer. The total value of the trailer was $1,500 and the total value of the lock was $30.
• Bobby R. Toney, Knoxville, reported at 8:52 a.m. Sept. 14 that someone stole 1,500 feet of load rope from a cell tower site at 2032 E. Old Topside Road, Louisville. The total value of the rope was $1,500.
