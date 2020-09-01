Thefts
Blount County
• Debbie A. Hunt, Patty Road, Maryville, reported at 9:23 a.m. Aug. 31 that someone stole her 2005 Chrysler TWC and several pieces of jewelry. Hunt reported that a friend stayed the night at her home and that when she woke up, her vehicle, spare key and jewelry items were missing. She received a call from an unknown person saying that she might be able to find the vehicle near an abandoned building on a dead-end road off Mentor Road, but an officer did not find the vehicle. The total value of the items was $11,500.
• Lou Ann Hackney, Beulah Drive, Louisville, reported at 10:52 a.m. Aug. 27 that someone stole a $28 tag off her 1998 Ford F-150 truck.
• Laura F. Williams, Big Springs Road, Maryville, reported at 12:16 p.m. Aug. 28 that someone broke into the home of her son, Charles R. Devine, Tory Drive, Maryville, and stole a Winchester safe. Devine later reported that $3,500 in cash, various motorcycle titles, a black Ruger LC9 9mm pistol and a Remington 597 .22 caliber rifle were in the safe and also stolen. Surveillance footage obtained by Blount County Sheriff's deputies showed two white men breaking into the residence Aug. 27, then return Aug. 28 with two additional men to continue the burglary. The total value of the items stolen was $4,800, while the total value of damaged property due to the break-in was $2,800.
• Pamela M. Gotten, Memphis, reported at 3:08 p.m. Aug. 30 that someone stole jewelry from her room while she was staying at Blackberry Farm, 1471 W. Millers Cove, Walland. The total value of the items was $5,000.
