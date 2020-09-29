Thefts
Maryville
• Amy Virginia Parsons, Grandview Drive, Maryville, reported at 9:01 a.m. Sept. 28 that someone stole a vehicle tire and rim from an open trailer parked next to her driveway. She said a man backed his pickup truck into her driveway around 8:30 a.m. and, when she didn't answer the door, began grabbing items from the trailer, an incident report states. When she confronted him, he asked if the items were for sale, said he had been told they were for sale, apologized and put an item back, but kept the tire and rim. The total value of the items was $200.
Blount County
• Bradley R. Shore, Montvale Station Road, Maryville, reported at 11:39 a.m. Sept. 28 that someone stole approximately 515 wall studs from a construction site at 3812 Coulter View Lane, Maryville. Security photos showed two men pull up to the site and load 2x4s into a trailer attached to their vehicle, an incident report states. An officer spoke with two suspects who said they had taken seven 2x4s but had previously worked at the site and took the items for a side project. The items were recovered.
