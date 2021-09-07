Thefts
Blount County
• George E. Hamby reported at midnight Sept. 4 that someone stole a black utility trailer valued at $2,500 from one of his rental properties on Eagleton Road. His security footage showed a black Ford Excursion driving away with the trailer at 11:02 a.m. Sept. 3.
Maryville
• April D. Middlebrook reported at 5:45 p.m. Sept. 6 that someone drove away in her vehicle at the Stop N Zoom, 107 S. Washington St. The total value of the theft was about $1,200, along with her debit card.
