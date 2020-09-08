Thefts
Alcoa
• Ransom R. Taylor, South Hall Road, Alcoa, reported at 6:54 p.m. Sept. 5 that someone stole from his vehicle approximately $100 worth of quarters that he uses for laundry.
Maryville
• Ron Edward Waters, West Broadway Avenue, Maryville, reported at 11:21 a.m. Sept. 4 that someone stole four converters from Ron's Auto, 2001 W. Broadway Ave., Maryville. Two of the converters belonged to Car-Mart Auto Sales, 2132 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville. The total value of the items was $400.
• Charles Palmer, Windridge Drive, Maryville, reported at 7:17 p.m. Sept. 6 that someone stole his Worx robotic lawn mower. The total value of the mower was $1,400.
Blount County
• Gary F. Payne, Ken Way, Louisville, reported at 12:41 p.m. Sept. 6 that someone stole from his rental property several items, including a wheelbarrow, RV air conditioner, building materials and auto rims. He said this was the second recent instance of theft at the property, an incident report states. The total value of the items was $3,950.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.