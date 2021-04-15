Traffic
Alcoa
• Krystal Hixson, Maryville, was pulling out onto the road separating Walmart, 1030 Hunters Crossing Drive, Alcoa, and Chik-fil-A, 1031 Hunters Crossing Drive, when she struck pedestrian Francis J. Turner, Maryville, a Chik-fil-A employee who was delivering food to a customer in the Walmart parking lot. Turner, 54, was taken by ambulance to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, where she was treated and released.
• Christon Johnson and John Wilkins; at 5:18 p.m. April 10 on Alcoa Highway near Wrights Ferry Road. Johnson, 26, Wilkins, 21, and a passenger in Wilkins' vehicle, Evangeline Garner, 27, were transported by ambulance to the University of Tennessee Medical Center. Johnson and Garner were listed in stable condition, and no information was available on Wilkins’ condition.
