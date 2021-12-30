Traffic
Alcoa
• Holly Suzanne Everett, 18, wrecked her vehicle into a curb on Alcoa Highway at 12:34 a.m. Dec. 29 with three other passengers inside, ages 16, 17 and 14. Everett was the only one transported to Blount Memorial Hospital for a possible injury. The report states that she lost control of her vehicle, and it spun into a curb.
• Jeffrey E. Riner, 61, wrecked his vehicle at 7:34 a.m. Dec. 23 along Calderwood Street in Louisville. The report states that the 18-year-old driver of a second vehicle was stopped at a stop-sign when Riner struck from behind. The 18-year-old was transported to Blount Memorial Hospital for a suspected minor injury.
