Traffic
Blount County
• Brad Anthony Belec was driving a motorcycle south on Calderwood Highway at 3 p.m. July 28 when he lost control on a curve, causing him to slide off the road approximately 10 feet down. Belec, 20, was airlifted to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, where he was in stable condition.
