Traffic
Blount County
• Caleigh Marie Lewis was driving on Sevierville Road at 4:27 p.m. June 5 when her vehicle went off the roadway and hit a driveway culvert. Passengers Andrew William Walker, 24, and a 3-year-old child were taken by ambulance to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, where Walker was treated and released and no information was available on the child.
• Michael Craig McDonald and a driver who left the scene of the accident; at 10:45 a.m. June 5 on U.S. Highway 129. McDonald, 60, was transported to UT Medical Center by Lifestar and treated and released.
• Juan Carlos Paz-Sanchez was driving east on Miser Station Road at 12:22 p.m. June 7 when he said he tried to stop, but his brakes gave out, causing him to lose control of his vehicle and hit a tree. He was transported to Blount Memorial Hospital by ambulance, and no information on his status was available.
• Anthony Alexander Correa and Christopher Wallace Breeden; at 12:58 p.m. June 7 on Burnett Station Road at the intersection of Nails Creek Road. Breeden, 33, was transported to UT Medical Center by ambulance and treated and released.
