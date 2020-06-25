Traffic
Blount County
• Robert Louis Lane was traveling on Miser Station Road near Quarry Road in Louisville at 11:10 p.m. June 24 when his vehicle left the roadway and struck an embankment. Lane reported there were deer in the roadway and he swerved to avoid them. Lane, 57, was taken by private vehicle to Blount Memorial Hospital, where he was treated and released.
