• Vicki Janine Juckett, 61, Maryville, made a right turn at 5:45 p.m. March 2 from the parking lot of the Food Lion located at 2917 Old Knoxville Highway, causing Jonathan S. Blankenship, 47, Maryville, to wreck his vehicle into hers. The crash also pushed Blankenship's vehicle into the vehicle of Douglas J. Rice, 52, Maryville. Officers reported that Juckett failed to yield the right of way. Rice was transported by EMS to the Blount Memorial Hospital with a possible injury.
