Traffic
Maryville
• Heather L. Godfrey, Maryville, was turning left onto North Cusick Street from East Harper Avenue on a green arrow when she struck pedestrian Joseph A. Bowman, Maryville, who was walking in the crosswalk. Two witnesses said the pedestrian signal facing Bowman had been red, an incident report states. Bowman, 57, was taken by ambulance to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, where he was treated and released.
