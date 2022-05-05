Traffic
Alcoa
• William Vance, 30, Alcoa, reported that he was operating his motorcycle on Hall Road at 5:39 p.m. May 2 when traffic came to an abrupt stop, causing him to lose control of his motorcycle. According to a police report, Vance put the motorcycle down in the road. He was transported to Blount Memorial Hospital via EMS with a suspected minor injury.
