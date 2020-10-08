Traffic
Maryville
• Clifford Ray Renfro, Maryville, was driving east on East Lamar Alexander Parkway at Tuckaleechee Pike at 6:51 a.m. Oct. 6 and accelerating on a green light when Kendra Anne Gainey, who was on foot running from the north side of the road to the south side, ran into his path, was struck and thrown 37 feet. Gainey, 21, was taken by ambulance to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, where she was in serious condition.
